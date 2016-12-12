YOUR SOURCE FOR CHS NEWS

Wrestling team prepares for Center Grove after a win at home

Ben Traylor, Sports Reporter
December 12, 2016

Senior Eric Boleman faces an opponent fromLawrence North High School. CHS won the match 39-19.

This Wednesday, Dec. 14, the CHS wrestling team will travel to Greenwood to face their cross-town rival, Center Grove High School, in the second away match of the season. Following a 39-19 win in the Eric Clark Activity Center against Lawrence North, the CHS coaching staff feels confident about their talent going into the match.

“We usually don’t like coming off those Tuesday duels (against Lawrence North) and playing again,” Head Coach Edward Pendoski said. “But we have time to rest up and compete one more time before the Hamilton County match.”

The last time CHS competed Center Grove was two years ago, in the late 2014-15 season, with a narrow 32-31 victory for the Greyhounds. “I wasn’t – and many of my teammates weren’t on the team two years ago but that doesn’t change how we’ll do this time around,” Jayden Williams, varsity member and sophomore said. “We need to have the mindset to win before we win.”

This strategy is crucial to the athletes in the early season, as an extra win or loss can change which team has the mental edge going into the Hamilton County meet. “It’s a must-win and we plan to capitalize on this opportunity,” Williams said.

