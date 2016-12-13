YOUR SOURCE FOR CHS NEWS

Photo Gallery: Smoothie Smashdown

Bryce Cheng, ReporterDecember 13, 2016Leave a Comment

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






Smoothie Smashdown took place on Dec. 10. Here are some pictures from the event.

Tags: , , , , , ,

Leave a Comment

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




Other stories filed under CLUBS

Spanish Club to resume activities in January
Spanish Club to resume activities in January
TechHOUNDS prepares for upcoming season

According to Allison Cunningham, construction lead and senior, TechHOUNDS is currently preparing for their season, which will start second semester. ...

ASL Club prepares for pictures
ASL Club prepares for pictures
Cabinet plans Smoothie Smashdown as well as Dance Marathon registration
Cabinet plans Smoothie Smashdown as well as Dance Marathon registration
PTO to meet on Dec. 6
PTO to meet on Dec. 6

Other stories filed under Online only

CHS students and teachers react to Trump’s cabinet selections
CHS students and teachers react to Trump’s cabinet selections
The Future: 3D Printing + Driverless Cars
The Future: 3D Printing + Driverless Cars
Swing Dance to use blindfolds for next meeting
Swing Dance to use blindfolds for next meeting
Carmel Clay Public Library holds Young Adult Winter Reading Program

From Jan. 9 through March 5, the Carmel Clay Public Library will hold the Young Adult Winter Reading Program for students in grades 6-12. Th...

Men’s swimming and diving season to open on Dec. 6 at North Central
Men’s swimming and diving season to open on Dec. 6 at North Central
YOUR SOURCE FOR CHS NEWS
Photo Gallery: Smoothie Smashdown