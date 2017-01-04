CHS students and teachers react to Trump’s cabinet selections

Evan Kopp: Trump wants a more diverse group that is not focused on making money but helping people. I think the majority (of his picks) are good. I don’t think if the secretary of state he makes the CEO of ExxonMobil that’s going to be a good idea, because he should be focused more on political leaders.

Chad Andrews: I am primarily concerned with the relevance of his pic’s experience to the position that their occupying. I’m also concerned about potential conflicts of interest. Not on his part but between the individuals he is appointing. For instance appointing the former CEO of Goldman Sachs to me seems a little questionable in terms of draining the swamp and reducing cronyism in Washington.