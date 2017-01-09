YOUR SOURCE FOR CHS NEWS

Art Club changes to National Art Honors Society for second semester

Raiha Zainab, Feature ReporterJanuary 9, 2017Leave a Comment

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






Art Club changes to National Art Honors Society for second semester

Hannah Kosc, Art Club member and sophomore, works on an art piece during an Art Club meeting. At this meeting, Art Club sponsor Jennifer Bubp discussed information to join CHS’s new National Art Honor Society. Art students and Art Club members were able to fill out an application including a portfolio and teacher recommendations to join NAHS, which will be starting out with an induction ceremony on Jan. 19. (Raiha Zainab)

During second semester, Art Club sponsor Jennifer Bubp and president Madison Tubbs decided to change the club into National Art Honors Society (NAHS), which according to Tubbs is a selective art society similar to National Honor Society that includes service and outreach projects. The society’s induction ceremony will be on Jan. 19 from 7 to 8 p.m. in the Community Room next to the Main Cafeteria. Bubp said the members will receive certificates, eat cupcakes and listen to a ceramic artist in the community speak about the occupation.

Bubp said NAHS is sponsored by the National Art Education Association, a nationwide organization with the purpose of providing high school artists with the opportunity to take leadership positions and contribute to the community. Members, who were selected through an application process, will be deciding different service projects they hope to participate in during the semester.

Describing the new organization, Bubp said, “It’s a group of 20 committed kids who hopefully will truly get this organization off and running and inspire the years to come, so that way we build a foundation of what does NAHS look like.”

Tags: , , , ,

Leave a Comment

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




Other stories filed under CLUBS

Challenge Club to challenge Club Med

Following a loss in their challenge against UNICEF Club for Trick or Treat for UNICEF, Challenge Club members have scheduled a challenge against Club ...

Photo Gallery: Smoothie Smashdown
Photo Gallery: Smoothie Smashdown
Spanish Club to resume activities in January
Spanish Club to resume activities in January
TechHOUNDS prepares for upcoming season

According to Allison Cunningham, construction lead and senior, TechHOUNDS is currently preparing for their season, which will start second semester. ...

ASL Club prepares for pictures
ASL Club prepares for pictures

Other stories filed under NEWS

Challenge Club to challenge Club Med

Following a loss in their challenge against UNICEF Club for Trick or Treat for UNICEF, Challenge Club members have scheduled a challenge against Club ...

Club Spotlights 12/12
Club Spotlights 12/12
A Young President Predictor
A Young President Predictor
News Briefs 12/12
News Briefs 12/12
PTO to meet on Dec. 6
PTO to meet on Dec. 6
YOUR SOURCE FOR CHS NEWS
Art Club changes to National Art Honors Society for second semester