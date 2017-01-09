Art Club changes to National Art Honors Society for second semester

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Hannah Kosc, Art Club member and sophomore, works on an art piece during an Art Club meeting. At this meeting, Art Club sponsor Jennifer Bubp discussed information to join CHS’s new National Art Honor Society. Art students and Art Club members were able to fill out an application including a portfolio and teacher recommendations to join NAHS, which will be starting out with an induction ceremony on Jan. 19. (Raiha Zainab)

During second semester, Art Club sponsor Jennifer Bubp and president Madison Tubbs decided to change the club into National Art Honors Society (NAHS), which according to Tubbs is a selective art society similar to National Honor Society that includes service and outreach projects. The society’s induction ceremony will be on Jan. 19 from 7 to 8 p.m. in the Community Room next to the Main Cafeteria. Bubp said the members will receive certificates, eat cupcakes and listen to a ceramic artist in the community speak about the occupation.

Bubp said NAHS is sponsored by the National Art Education Association, a nationwide organization with the purpose of providing high school artists with the opportunity to take leadership positions and contribute to the community. Members, who were selected through an application process, will be deciding different service projects they hope to participate in during the semester.

Describing the new organization, Bubp said, “It’s a group of 20 committed kids who hopefully will truly get this organization off and running and inspire the years to come, so that way we build a foundation of what does NAHS look like.”