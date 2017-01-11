Accents start their competition season prepared

Laney McNamar (center) reads the notes to the song “Flashlight” by Jessie J with her fellow Accents. The song will be included in one of the five medleys in the group’s competition set this year.

On Feb. 13, Accents will have a pre-competition season performance called the Parent Preview Performance. The girls will have a regular evening rehearsal starting from 6 p.m. and parents will then join the group at 8 p.m.

Laney McNamar, Accent dance captain and sophomore, said, “It will be the first time we perform their competition set in front of an audience, so getting their feedback and what they think of it from an audience’s perspective will be very helpful.”

According to director of choirs Kathrine Kouns, this year’s competition music will flow through a storyline through five scenes full of medleys. She said that the girls will act as pompous, rich girls who have to go on a camping trip.

“It’s sort of silly; they are kind of like ‘glamping.’ I kind of think of it like Elle Woods, from Legally Blonde, goes camping or like Paris Hilton decided to go camping,” Kouns said.

With a new type of competition lineup, Kouns said that preparation for the music is different. She said that they have to play the part, being more sassy and with an attitude, actually tell the story and overall theme or moral of the story, which is to come together and work as a group, and sound amazing.

McNamar said, “I am spending time at home just practicing our music, using our dance videos, practicing all our songs and combining those last two together.”