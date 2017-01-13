PHOTO GALLERY: Statistics Carnival
Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.
The CHS Stats Carnival took place on Jan. 6. Here are some photos from the event.
(092024000406)
(092024000406)
(092024000406)
(092024000406)
(092024000406)
(092024000406)
(092024000406)
(092024000406)
(092024000406)
(092024000406)
(092024000406)
(092024000406)
(092024000406)
(092024000406)
(092024000406)
(092024000406)
(092024000406)
(092024000406)
(092024000406)
(092024000406)
(092024000406)
(092024000406)
(092024000406)
(092024000406)
(092024000406)
(092024000406)
(092024000406)
(092024000406)
(092024000406)
(092024000406)
(092024000406)
(092024000406)
(092024000406)
(092024000406)
(092024000406)
(092024000406)
(092024000406)
(092024000406)
(092024000406)
(092024000406)
(092024000406)
(092024000406)
(092024000406)
(092024000406)
(092024000406)
(092024000406)
(092024000406)
(092024000406)
(092024000406)
(092024000406)
(092024000406)
Leave a Comment
If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.