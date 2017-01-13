Kenya Club to face paint at Punchburger Jan. 17, Kenya Carnival Feb. 25

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Kenya Club members pick up note cards with pictures from Kenya. Jamie Goetz, Kenya Club president and senior, said club members sold these cards along with chocolate and bracelets to raise money for the education of orphans in Kenya. (Carson TerBush)

Kenya Club will continue fundraising to provide education to Kenyan orphans by face painting and selling notecards and chocolate. According to Jamie Goetz, Kenya Club president and senior, Kenya Club members will face paint at Punchburger on Jan. 17 and face paint at their biggest annual event, the Kenya Carnival, on Feb. 25.

Goetz said club members will also continue fundraising by selling notecards, chocolate and bracelets.

Kathy Hallett, Kenya Club sponsor and science teacher, said, “The big event, of course, is in February when they do the Kenya Carnival. They are basically trying to plan some fundraising events between now and then because that’s the whole purpose is to raise money for the students in Kenya.”

According to the Global Interfaith Program’s website, the Kenya Carnival will take place at Second Presbyterian Church from noon to 4 p.m. Anyone is welcome to participate in the fundraiser by signing up on their website.

Goetz said she believes Kenya Club’s cause is important to promote education.

“I was originally just doing (Kenya Club) because I was interested in helping for an international service project, but now I do it because I think that education is something that a lot of kids take for granted, especially somewhere like here,” Goetz said.