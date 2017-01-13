Planetarium Club to continue public shows





Filed under Top Story

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Email This Story









Send Email Cancel

The Planetarium Club will continue to host public events this semester. Certain members of the Planetarium Club at CHS will also continue to have the opportunity to present.

Keith Turner, club sponsor and science teacher, said he trains students and club members during SRT on how to use the star machine.

Samuel “Sam” Wishon, club member and senior, said he presented about a certain galaxy in the most recent Planetarium event.

“I was given the topic by Mr. Turner,” Wishon said. Turner plays an active role in planning the shows as well as operating the star machine during shows, according to Turner.

Turner said that although dates for events this year are not scheduled officially, the shows will continue.