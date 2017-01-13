CHS Students Earn Several Awards At Scholastics Regional Art Competitions

CHS student artists earned 14 Gold Keys, 28 Silver Keys, and 43 Honorable Mentions this year at the Scholastics Regional Art Competition. The exhibit will be on display during the month of February at Butler University with the awards ceremony scheduled for Feb. 26 at 2 p.m.

Jen Bubp, CHS Art Department Chair, said “If you have a chance during the month of February, please view the exhibit and cheer on our CHS team of artists! For our department, this is our state championship performance. We are so proud of them.”

Gold and Key Recipients were Brendan Mudd, Chelsai Dai, Jieun Yu, Nikki Vasil, Lydia Yao, Selena Qian, Ryan Carlton, Natalie Kuehl, Emma McLean, Emma Morton, Elizabeth Richardson, Ashlyn Underhill, Nathan Wade, Mary Carmen Zakrajsek, Nathaniel Breeden, Kaylin Howard, Natalie Jackson, Kathleen Ho, Mary Kane, Lauren Krieger, Mirabella Largura, Hannah Martin, Sydney Remble, Carson TerBush, Miriam Wright, and Paige Fehn.