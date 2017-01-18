A.C.T. to compete against Broad Ripple on Jan. 26

A.C.T. coach John Shearin sits at his desk, looking at some of the statistics for the A.C.T. members. He said the team has performed very well this season, and is looking forward to their next match.





On Jan. 26, at CHS, the Academic Competition Team (A.C.T.) will face off against Broad Ripple High School for a White River Academic League (WRAL) trivia match. According to A.C.T. coach John Shearin, the team has played very well the entire year, and he is proud of the team’s performance.

Recently, the team played against Arsenal Tech High School and won 68 to 11. Arsenal Tech was unable to put up a junior varsity team, therefore, CHS’s JV team won by default.

The year-round season for the WRAL is coming to a close soon, with the post-season tournament on Feb. 4 taking place at Zionsville. Shearin said the team has prepared for this event for the entire year, and said the team last year won.

However, Shearin said the team for next year will look considerably different.

“Our strength is our number of very knowledgeable, very good kids. Our top players are all seniors, so it will be interesting to see where the team goes. We have some good juniors, so I think we will be okay. There are some who are showing potential,” Shearin said.

Ben Goldberg, A.C.T. member and junior, said being on the team is a lot of fun, and he hopes other students will try it out.

He said, “It is just a great time. Everyone who is on (the team) enjoys it and I would recommend anyone who is interested to join.”