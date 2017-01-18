Carmel Clay Public Library holds Yule Ball on Jan. 21

CHS students relax in the Young Adult section of the library. The Carmel Clay Public Library offers many areas to study and relax. Tweet: Join the CCPL’s Winter Reading Challenge! Read six books for the chance to win a $400 Amazon Giftcard!





On Jan. 21 at 7 p.m. the Teen Library Council (TLC) will hold their annual Yule Ball inspired by the Harry Potter books by J.K. Rowling.

According to TLC member and senior Rachel Hidding, the event will feature Harry Potter themed snacks, decorations and activities, as well as a showing of “Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire” and music for dancing.

Only a few spots remain, so interested students should visit or call the Young Adult department desk at (317) 814-3983 during library hours to RSVP.

In addition, the Young Adult department is hosting a Winter Reading Challenge. Students who read one book can enter it into the library’s website to win a 3-in-1 desk cube. Those who read six books will be entered into a drawing to win a $400 Amazon Gift Card. Sign up for this challenge can be found on the library’s website, and lasts until March 5.

“The good thing is, it runs until March and books that you’ve read over Christmas break count as well,” Tom McCutcheon, Senior YA Department Assistant said.