French Club to compete at Le Congrès on Feb. 11

French Club members set out food and drinks for their party. Another way of understanding the French culture through convenient and tasty means.





Filed under CLUBS, Online only

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Email This Story









Send Email Cancel

French Club will compete at a French culture competition, Le Congrès, on Feb. 11 at Cathedral High School. According to president and senior Cindy Lee, this will be French Club’s debut.

According to sponsor Lisa Carroll, the competition will showcase French culture of all sorts, ranging from music to dance, assessing students’ knowledge of the culture, preparation and talents.

Lee said, “It’s like a combination of ISSMA, speech and debate and dance. It really just incorporates many different areas.”

Carroll said students are going to sing songs, play instruments and give speeches, but it is not yet decided who will participate in what event.

“Right now, we are in the process of signing up for who will represent which events,” Carroll said.

“We need to know French culture because the music for dance competition has to be French music, or if it’s an instrumental competition, then the music has to be from a Francophonic composer. There’s also trivia on culture and history, a traditional dance and we’re planning to do a dance from Britannia,” Lee said.