Carmel businesses looking to give back to community

Rachel Estrada, Silver in the City shop leader, puts a necklace in a display. Estrada said the shop is trying to give back to the community, so it is donating a portion of its sales to local charities.

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Email This Story









Send Email Cancel

According to Nancy Heck, Carmel director of community relations and economic development, many local businesses are donating portions of their sales and holding fundraising events for charity. One such event will be “Setting the Table for Good Design,” hosted at the Indiana Design Center on 200 S. Rangeline Road on Feb. 10 from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m.

There, Gwendolyn Rogers, Indianapolis Cake Bake Shop owner, will share her experience with interior design through cake decorating. While the event is open to anyone who would like to learn more about interior design, attendees must purchase tickets, which are $60 for one person or $100 total for two. A portion of the ticket sales will go to Coburn Place, which provides resources to domestic violence survivors. Tickets are available online at the Indiana Design Center’s website.

Another Carmel business giving back to the community is gift shop Silver in the City. According to shop leader Rachel Estrada, Silver in the City donated $42,000 from its sales to Planned Parenthood the week of Jan. 20.

“We’re doing this thing where our company is matching a portion of our sales to charities. I think it’s really great to see that we can help people even if you’re just purchasing a gift for someone,” Estrada said. “We’re looking to continue giving back to the community, because it’s just the right thing to do.”

Ryan Woock, Carmel Mayor’s Youth Council president and senior, said the CMYC doesn’t have any volunteering events to give back to the community planned for the next couple weeks. However, he said the CMYC hopes to hold many events for people in Carmel to hang out and have fun later on in spring.