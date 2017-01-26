ComedySportz prepares for SRT match on Feb. 2

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

During one of their recent rehearsals, ComedySportz members play a comedic improv game to prepare for their upcoming matches. In this game, the team strengthened their bonds with one another and learned to work together as a team. (Jessica Konrad)

On Feb. 2 during SRT in the Studio Theater, the ComedySportz team will participate in its first home match of the season. The match will be Carmel against Carmel and students can purchase tickets for $5 from any Cabinet or House member.

According to ComedySportz co-captain and senior Chuck Burton, the team anticipates this match to possibly have the highest attendance of the season.

Burton said, “It’s probably our most fun match of the year just because the whole audience is students, so it always makes me excited to get the word out there.”

Performing in front of a live audience is also typically more enjoyable for the team because they receive feedback from the audience.

ComedySportz sponsor Jim Peterson said, “With matches you get the live audience, which is the best. You get to feed off that energy and it’s immediate, so it’s great to be able to have that kind of response.”

The team members said they consider this event to be one of the highlights of their season and they are highly anticipating it.