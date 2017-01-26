YOUR SOURCE FOR CHS NEWS

ComedySportz prepares for SRT match on Feb. 2

Jessica Konrad, Beats EditorJanuary 26, 2017Leave a Comment

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






ComedySportz prepares for SRT match on Feb. 2

During one of their recent rehearsals, ComedySportz members play a comedic improv game to prepare for their upcoming matches. In this game, the team strengthened their bonds with one another and learned to work together as a team. (Jessica Konrad)

On Feb. 2 during SRT in the Studio Theater, the ComedySportz team will participate in its first home match of the season. The match will be Carmel against Carmel and students can purchase tickets for $5 from any Cabinet or House member. 
    According to ComedySportz co-captain and senior Chuck Burton, the team anticipates this match to possibly have the highest attendance of the season. 
    Burton said, “It’s probably our most fun match of the year just because the whole audience is students, so it always makes me excited to get the word out there.”
    Performing in front of a live audience is also typically more enjoyable for the team because they receive feedback from the audience. 
    ComedySportz sponsor Jim Peterson said, “With matches you get the live audience, which is the best. You get to feed off that energy and it’s immediate, so it’s great to be able to have that kind of response.”
    The team members said they consider this event to be one of the highlights of their season and they are highly anticipating it.
    “There’s this opportunity to reach out and show our skills to people who would otherwise never get to see them,” Burton said. “It’s just a cool way of advertising for what we do throughout the spring and also another performance opportunity.” 

 

Tags: , ,

Leave a Comment

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




Other stories filed under CLUBS

French Club to compete at Le Congrès on Feb. 11
French Club to compete at Le Congrès on Feb. 11
PTO to meet on Feb. 7
PTO to meet on Feb. 7
Carmel Clay Public Library holds Yule Ball on Jan. 21
Carmel Clay Public Library holds Yule Ball on Jan. 21
A.C.T. to compete against Broad Ripple on Jan. 26
A.C.T. to compete against Broad Ripple on Jan. 26
Kenya Club to face paint at Punchburger Jan. 17, Kenya Carnival Feb. 25
Kenya Club to face paint at Punchburger Jan. 17, Kenya Carnival Feb. 25

Other stories filed under NEWS

After earning InvenTeam grant, CHS InvenTeam goes to MIT to present project at Eurekafest
After earning InvenTeam grant, CHS InvenTeam goes to MIT to present project at Eurekafest
CHS Students Earn Several Awards At Scholastics Regional Art Competitions

CHS student artists earned 14 Gold Keys, 28 Silver Keys, and 43 Honorable Mentions this year at the Scholastics Regional Art Competition. The exhibit...

Kenya Club to face paint at Punchburger Jan. 17, Kenya Carnival Feb. 25
Kenya Club to face paint at Punchburger Jan. 17, Kenya Carnival Feb. 25
PHOTO GALLERY: Statistics Carnival
PHOTO GALLERY: Statistics Carnival
Accents prepare to begin competition season
Accents prepare to begin competition season
YOUR SOURCE FOR CHS NEWS
ComedySportz prepares for SRT match on Feb. 2