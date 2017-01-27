No Date, No Hate: Valentines Day should be about self love instead of couple love.

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Valentines day may be the most questionable holiday in America.

The origins of the holiday are sketchy. First, there is the famous St. Valentine of the Romans. According to History.com, the point of the day originated from the Romans in 300 AD, which St. Valentine was part of, when men would line up to whip women in hopes of making the women more fertile. At the time, the more fertile women were, the more appealing they were. From there, all the women would write down their names and the men would draw and hope for a match made in heaven.

Not so much like buying chocolates and flowers for your loved ones, right?

St. Valentine was then beheaded for creating too many couples that would cause men to not want to leave their wives and families to join the army. The king at that time also banned all marriages and engagements.

Later on, Shakespeare made Valentines Day nicer than it had ever been, romanticizing it in his works and making it something it had never been before. Then in 1913, Hallmark began producing mass valentines, changing the original point of the holiday forever.

Today, Valentines Day is just another day for people to critique themselves over not having a significant other. Not so much about celebrating what you have as bemoaning what you don’t have. If you don’t have a significant other, you don’t get the flowers or the chocolates or the teddy bears.

It’s 2017. It’s high time for people to worry about more important things than significant others. People are marrying later, not having as many children and are healthier than ever. So chin up, honey; you’re going to be all right, I promise.

Chances are, unless you beat all odds, you’re probably not going to marry your high school sweetheart. So buy yourself some chocolates and call it a day. Maybe even wait until the 15th and get some half price.