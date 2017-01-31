Champions Together to host SRT convocation for student leaders on Feb. 2

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

This Thursday, Feb. 2, during SRT, Champions Together will host a convocation for invited students. Led by seniors Grace Marchese and Nick Shaffer, the club looks to inform the students about what Champions Together is, and what they do.

“We invited a diverse range of leaders within the school because we see this as the most effective way of reaching the entire school without having an all school convocation,” Shaffer said.

Adult Sponsor Bruce Wolf said he thinks the convocation will impact the students leaders, who in turn share that experience with peers and classmates, ultimately achieving the goal. “By also having the director and founder of Champions Together for the Indiana speak and present, this will ready help students understand our mission of inclusion,” Wolf said.

Champions Together is a joint initiative between the IHSAA and Special Olympics Indiana. There are three areas of emphasis: respect, inclusion and fundraising. Representatives from sports teams work with the challenged students to create fun memories and experiences.

According to Marchese, Champions Together has created a culture of inclusion. On a state level, the organization has hosted hundreds of events, raised hundreds of thousands of dollars, and spread various campaigns that have changed the lives of students and athletes with intellectual disabilities.

“On the high school level, we have brought light to many issues that plague our current school system, and that is the neglect of those less fortunate kids who might have an intellectual disability,” Marchese said.

Wolf said he believes Champions Together has changed the lives of each committee member that decides to dedicate their time towards the cause.

Shaffer said, “Champions Together has not only impacted the lives of those involved, but it has altered the culture around CHS, and that is what we are trying to accomplish.”

With upcoming events such as Mr. Carmel and Unified Track, the committee hopes they can continue to have events to accomplish their mission of inclusion.