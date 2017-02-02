Women’s basketball team continuing on in Sectionals

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

The women’s basketball team has been performing at top notch for most of their season with a record of 19-3. Continuing on their road to becoming Sectional champions, the team will head to Hamilton Southeastern High School on Friday, Feb 3 at 7:30p.m. for their game against Anderson High School. Should the Hounds come out with a win, they will move onto the Sectional Championship, also to be played at Hamilton Southeastern, on Saturday, Feb 4 at 7:30p.m.

In future games this season, Head Coach Tod Windlan said that players such as Reagan Hune and Mackenzie Wood have been influential players coming off the bench to step up and fill in for injured or resting teammates.

“We’ve got really good minutes the last couple games out of Reagan Hune off the bench and we’re going to need our bench to step up and play in the tournament when there’s foul trouble,” Windlan said. “We’ve got Jasmine McWilliams out, but Mackenzie Wood did a great job stepping up and filling in for that spot, so just little things like that really help.”

Reagan Hune, varsity player and sophomore, is going to help her team come out victorious by keeping a good mindset and staying focused.

“We have to focus in practice and these upcoming games. We can’t think about State. We have to focus on one game at a time and work together,” Hune said.

Windlan said she feels comfortable going into the next couple games and is confident in the team’s ability to defeat their opponents, but is careful to keep the right attitude up and to keep playing per usual.

“I felt pretty good about where we’re at going into sectionals. Injury wise we’ve got a couple kids that are hurt, but for the most part we’ve played well this past week in the season really, the last three weeks we’ve played pretty good, so looking forward to it,” Windlan said.