Art department to contribute to Dance Marathon Silent Auction

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Cabinet member and senior Ryan Woock holds a piece that will be up for bid in the Dance Marathon Silent Auction. The event will take place from 6 to 8 p.m. in the Freshman Cafeteria on Feb. 22. (Lilly St. Angelo)

On Feb. 22, artwork from CHS art students and faculty will be up for bid at the Dance Marathon Silent Auction. The event will take place in the Freshman Cafeteria from 6-8 p.m. and tickets are available in advance for $5 and will be sold at the door for $7. This includes dinner. All proceeds will go directly to Riley Children’s Hospital. Art contributions include prints, paintings, ceramics, jewelry, and mixed media collages according to art department chairperson Jen Bubp.

“We are excited for the opportunity to partner with student government to raise money for Riley Children’s Hospital and families,” Bubp said via email.

Cabinet member and senior Ryan Woock is one of the chairpersons of the event and talked about some changes his team is making to make the event better than the previous year. The artwork, according to Woock, was located in a small room tucked away from other items during last year’s event. This year, Woock said they will be moving it.

“We can definitely give it a lot more exposure,” Woock said. “This year I think we’re going to put it closer to the entrance, right when you walk in so people can see it. We also might put it on the cafeteria stage.”

All the art that is contributed is high quality and in past years people have bid on it pretty consistently according to Woock.

“To me, even if they don’t sell, they still add like a really good part to the atmosphere,” Woock said. “I think it’s a really good place to showcase especially the student artwork.”