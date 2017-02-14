Subject interests often greatly impact students’ college and career choices

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

As sophomores and juniors are starting to consider college or other options after high school, their particular interests have put a strong influence on their decisions. Students often find that their favorite school subjects impact their choices on colleges and careers. Often times, students are not sure about their favorite subject until they get inspired by a certain class or teacher. Junior Ryan Cole said his favorite subject was based on a class he took this year.

“My favorite subject over the past year has been computer science because it’s based on problem solving and the class is less structured than other classes,” Cole said.

Sophomore Rithwik Palivela, however, has enjoyed his favorite subject, math, since middle school.

“(Math) became my favorite subject around middle school when I heard of this club called MathCounts and I started studying a lot for it. I really enjoyed it and kept going,” Palivela said. “I enjoy the creativity and I think some things are just really cool.”

He said this will influence his college choices as he will be more inclined to go to a STEM college or career. Cole agrees and said it impacted his potential career path.

Cole said, “I didn’t know much about computer science before the past year and now I plan on getting a degree in computer science and continuing a career in it as well.”