Men’s swimming and diving prepares for upcoming Sectional Finals

Agrayan Gupta, Beats EditorFebruary 14, 2017Leave a Comment

Head Coach Chris Plumb (right) shouts instructions to swimmers during a race. The team looks forward to Sectional Finals on Feb.18.​

The men’s swimming and diving team is preparing for the upcoming Sectional Finals on Saturday, Feb. 18. The Sectional Finals will take place at Noblesville High School.

According to Head Coach Chris Plumb, the team had already performed well at previous meets. “During winter break, the students set numerous personal bests and showed how much improvement they had made since last year,” Plumb said.

Zach Wilson, swimmer and sophomore, said he believes CHS has a good chance of winning Sectionals. “The team, from top to bottom,is looking incredibly strong and we have some great swimmers on the team. Being with so many competitive teammates really allows me to push to the next level,” Wilson said.

