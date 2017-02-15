Orchestra members prepare for February events
February 15, 2017
Filed under Online only, Recent Updates, School Updates
Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.
Email This Story
According to Maggie Hite, one of the three orchestra directors, orchestra members are currently in the process of auditions for next year.The orchestras were handed audition music about a month ago to prepare to test into a higher orchestra next year. In addition to auditions, class time is also used to prepare for the upcoming ISSMA competitions in April.
“In the Concert Orchestras, we’re learning advanced shifting techniques and introducing three octave scales,” Hite said. “In the upper orchestras, the goals of the chamber music unit are to encourage independence with one person per instrument part and to practice reading from a score”
Catherine Qing, festival orchestra member and junior, said she is currently preparing for the orchestra auditions this week and hopes to test into a higher orchestra.
“It’s really nerve wracking but also once you get it over with, you feel a lot better about it,” Qing said.
Leave a Comment
If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.