Kenya Club prepares for Kenya Carnival

Kenya Club, a group that focuses on raising money to support the education of orphaned children in Kenya, meets to discuss the upcoming Kenya Carnival. Jamie Goetz, Kenya Club president and senior, said the Kenya Carnival, planned for Feb. 25, will raise awareness about the club’s mission and provide funds.

Kenya Club will continue to practice face painting in preparation for the Kenya Carnival on Feb. 25. According to Jamie Goetz, Kenya Club president and senior, members will also continue to fundraise by selling notecards and chocolate at Fresh Thyme as well as face painting at Punch Burger every other Tuesday.

Goetz said the Kenya Carnival, located at Second Presbyterian Church, is open to the public and will help raise money and awareness for the Umoja project, which focuses on improving education for orphans in Kenya.

“All the money goes to help the cause and it kind of gives you a little bit more information about the (Umoja) project,” Goetz said.

Celia Booher, Indiana Program Coordinator for the Global Interfaith Partnership, the organization responsible for the Umoja project, said the project focuses on improving education for orphaned Kenyan children.

“Our goal is to keep the (Kenyan) students in school. The students that we work with have lost one or both parents, usually to AIDS, but sometimes to other diseases. Our whole focus is to keep them in school and anything that might prevent them from going to school,” Booher said.