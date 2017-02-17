CHS Theater to perform spring production

The CHS Theater will perform its rendition of “Charlotte’s Web” Feb. 9 to 11. Tickets are available online or at ticketracker.com.

Jim Peterson, director of theatre and film, said via email, “We produced this play back in ‘93 or ‘94, with (teacher Amanda) Richmond playing Charlotte. Another theatre teacher directed it, but I thought enough years had passed to bring this children’s classic back.”

Sophomore Austin Roberts plays Lurvy in the show and said Lurvy is a farmhand for Mr. Zuckerman and that he is the first person to discover the writing on the web.

Roberts said, “I’m most looking forward to actually performing (the show) and seeing all the kids that are in the

audience and how they enjoy the performance.”