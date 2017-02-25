Women’s basketball season comes to an end

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

The team practices the night before in preparation for their game in Kokomo. They lost in the Regional Championship.

After a successful regular season, the women’s basketball team made it to the Regional Championship before their road to State was ended in Kokomo. Head Coach Tod Windlan said he would chalk up the 2017 season to be a success.

“I thought we had a very successful season. I think next year our goal is to definitely be the state champion at the end,” Windlan said.

Reagan Hune, varsity basketball player and sophomore, had a similar outlook on her team’s season, and said the thing she’ll miss most about the experience this year are her teammates.

“I’ll miss the girls the most from this season. Seeing them everyday and now having to go our separate days for our own personal training is different, but when we were together we’d just always have a good time and work well together,” Hune said.

As far as the last game of the season goes, both coaches and players alike are proud of the effort they exerted until the very end.

“The thing I told our kids after our game was that I was most proud of the fact that they never gave up in the game and one thing we always but in our status report is that the only thing you can really control is your effort,” Windlan said. “I thought our kids really dug deep in that game and made a great run being down 19 and caught up to one with a minute and a half to go.”

Hune said, “We fought to the finish. We never gave up and as long as we stood together it was all good.”