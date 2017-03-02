Academic Super Bowl to journey to first competition on March 2

A few members of the Academic Super Bowl fine arts team, (left to right) seniors Abby Oliphant, Madison Goyke and Lauren Krieger, sit in the library after school on Feb. 23 to share presentations for next week's invitational as well as possible T-shirt designs. Goyke said she is excited for the season to begin and their first competition.





Filed under NEWS, Online only

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Email This Story









Send Email Cancel

According to Matt Dillon, Academic Super Bowl sponsor and social studies teacher, the first competition of the season is next week on March 2. Nonetheless, he said he believes it is really just a checking point to see what each subject team needs to study more.

“An invitational is just sort of a practice run. There’s two different sets of questions and what they’re really designed to do is just iron out the kinks and especially give some of the teams a direction with where some of the questions are going, and it might identify some holes that they need to fill in,” he said.

Lauren Krieger, Academic Super Bowl Fine Arts team captain and senior, said, “The first two invitationals are basically just practice rounds, and they are meant to help us gain a better understanding of the kinds of questions they might ask at Regional, but they are really nothing to stress about.”

“After the first competition, we will continue to study and fill in the gaps in our knowledge that we identify at the competition,” Krieger said.

Furthermore, Dillon said captains can choose who to take to these first competitions so they can get a feel for the competition.

Dillon said, “Right now, we’re taking anybody with us. Eventually, we will have to limit the roster to only five individuals per subject area once we get to the Regional.”