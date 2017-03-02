Ambassadors Prepare for Competition in Chatham, IL for this weekend
March 2, 2017
After sweeping their last competition at Center Grove High School, the Ambassadors will be heading to Chatham, IL this weekend for their next competition, according to choir director John Burlace. Ambassador and junior Hannah Paul said this will be an exciting opportunity.
“We are so excited to get to see more choirs perform, and have another chance to perform the set that we work to improve everyday at rehearsal,” Paul said.
This year’s set will be split into two parts, Burlace said, with one portion set in Indiana and the other set in New York. Some songs in the first set include “Back Home Again in Indiana” and “Footprints,” while the second set includes “New York, New York,” and “We are the World.” Both sets involve many props, like briefcases and a large board of lights.
“The second half is more of a reflection of New York City before, during, and after 9/11,” Burlace said.
Overall, Paul said that all choirs, not only the Ambassadors, look forward to the rest of the competition and what it may bring.
“We were all nervous and excited to performing our set for the first time, and it ended up going wonderfully,” Paul said. “I think it is motivating us to work even harder and be ready for future competitions.”
