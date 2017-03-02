Carmel Clay Public Library holds Carmel Clay Reads 2017

CHS students study and work on the computers available for use in the Carmel Clay Public Library. Computers are always available for CHS students if they show their I.D. card.





Filed under CLUBS, Online only

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Email This Story









Send Email Cancel

Beginning March 1, the Carmel Clay Public Library will offer copies of Spare Parts: Four Undocumented Teenagers, One Ugly Robot and the Battle for the American Dream by Joshua Davis for checkout in the main lobby for this year’s Carmel Clay Reads 2017. This yearly event promotes a certain book with library activities.

According to Young Adult Librarian Jamie Beckman, the kickoff event for this year’s choice is a Robotics Expo on March 5 from 2-4 p.m. in the Program Room. This event will feature robotics by Carmel Girls Can Code Club, the Carmel High School InventTeam, Robotics for Kids, the University High School Robotics Club, Creekside Middle School Lego Robotics Club and others. This event is open for all aged 6 and up, regardless of whether or not they have read the selected book. No registration is required.

In addition, according to Veeda Scammahorn, Teen Library Council (TLC) member and senior, TLC members have been given the opportunity to read one of a selection of unpublished books. These books are only available to TLC members. After they read them, they will give their opinions to the publishing companies and authors to possibly affect the final publications.

“The book I’m reading right now is called Song of the Current (by Sarah Tolcser), but they told us that the titles and the covers can change, but it’s pretty good,” she said.