Men’s wrestling team already has eyes on next season

Head Coach Ed Pendoski on the sideline intently watches a match at Center Grove mid season. The Greyhounds defeated Center Grove 43-10.

The CHS Wrestling has wrapped up the 2016-17 season with a record of 9-3, the same record they finished with last season. After a playoff run that was stunted by a 15th place finish in Regionals, the team sent two wrestlers to State at Bankers Life Fieldhouse.

“The team was pretty unsettled after our first meet in North Montgomery,” freshman Brendan Mattingly said. “Within a week, we were back to our normal selves and working harder than ever.”

Mattingly was one of the pair who advanced to State, wrestling at the 106 weight class.

“We were great this year,” Mattingly said. “It was the first time we have won the MIC in ten years . I believe we will do well next year even if we lack in senior numbers. I hope for the best in our graduates and that they wrestle hard in college.”

Last season, the team placed 5th in the conference, yet finished 25th in the state. However this year, Carmel’s MIC victory did not translate to a better state performance, finishing 44th, tied with Westfield High School, Greenfield-Central High School, Plymouth High School and Wawasee High School.

“We didn’t expect to only have a few [wrestlers] in this year,” Head Coach Ed Pendoski said. “We’re still working and look to improve.”