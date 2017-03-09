YOUR SOURCE FOR CHS NEWS

Creative Writing Con to take place on March 9 and 10 in CHS Library

Jai Sanghani, Social Media EditorMarch 9, 2017Leave a Comment

The Creative Writing Con will take place at the CHS Library on Thursday, March 9 and Friday, March 10. Students will attend with their classes, but may also request a MUSE pass for Thursday’s SRT (already passed). Many authors will be attending including Shannon Lu Alexander (Love and Other Unknown Variables) Sarah Schmitt (It’s a Wonderful Death) and Greg Kishbaugh (Bone Welder).

