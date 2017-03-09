Creative Writing Con to take place on March 9 and 10 in CHS Library

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

The Creative Writing Con will take place at the CHS Library on Thursday, March 9 and Friday, March 10. Students will attend with their classes, but may also request a MUSE pass for Thursday’s SRT (already passed). Many authors will be attending including Shannon Lu Alexander (Love and Other Unknown Variables) Sarah Schmitt (It’s a Wonderful Death) and Greg Kishbaugh (Bone Welder).