Creative Writing Club to bring Valentines to Magnolia Springs

Creative Writing Club members write pieces pertaining to "Legacy." All of these pieces, will be shared with members of the Senior Living Home in the coming month.

Creative Writing Club members continue to prepare writing pieces pertaining to the theme of “legacy” for their upcoming project with Magnolia Spring senior living home. The final sharing date for the project is still undecided.

“We’ve decided to broaden the event, so it is not just going to be people who have met with senior living people, but anyone who wants to come and share their writing on the stories,” said club sponsor Jerry Brickley.

According to committee member and junior Kylie Gardner, club members will have the opportunity to work on their writing pieces at the computer labs during upcoming club meetings. This will allow members to develop and receiving feedback on their writing.

“We were afraid that the event (at Magnolia Springs) was going to be too small because there haven’t been a lot of people coming to the meetings,” said Gardner. “So, when we have a whole lot more people coming its going to be a lot more fun for them and for us because they will get a chance to hear our writing and we will get a chance to share it.”

There is still no update on the annual creative writing club guest speaker, but, according to Gardner, details will be released soon.