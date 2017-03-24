Ambassadors Prepare for Evening with the Ambassadors and Accents on March 25

Close The Ambassadors practice their choreography in front of a mirror during afterschool rehearsal. Practicing in front of a mirror helps members match movements with each other. The Ambassadors practice their choreography in front of a mirror during afterschool rehearsal. Practicing in front of a mirror helps members match movements with each other.





Wrapping up another competition season, the Ambassadors will be performing “Evening with the Ambassadors and Accents,” on March 25 at 7 p.m. According to choir director John Burlace, “Evening with the Ambassadors and Accents” is an annual show featuring the Ambassadors and Accents show choirs.

“It’s a feature performance of not just competition shows, but all the other material they’ve performed all year,” Burlace said. “It’s mainly show choir.”

According to Ambassador and junior Hannah Paul, the show will feature songs like “Back Home Again in Indiana,” “We Are The World,” and “What a Wonderful World.”

“It’s so exciting to get to perform all these songs and be with the Accents girls,” Paul said. “It’s nice to have another chance to show the set we work on everyday at rehearsal.”