Teen Library Council Hosts Pop Fest on March 25

CHS students relax in the Young Adult section of the library. This area of the library offers comfortable seating for studying, working and hanging out.



On March 25 in the Program Room, Teen Library Council (TLC) will host its Broadway-themed Pop Fest. An annual celebration of Indiana, the event will offer six different flavors of popcorn for sampling, soda pop and pop music from film and stage musicals. The event is from 1 to 4 p.m. for all ages and will feature a cake walk for younger attendees and trivia games for the older ones.

“We also have the recipe cards (for the popcorn) so people can go and make them if they’d like,” said Olivia Millier, TLC member and senior.

This event is free for all interested.

In addition, Young Adult Librarian Jamie Beckman said she would like to remind students of the new Digital Media Lab located at 23 East Main Street, Suite 100, in Carmel’s Arts and Design District. The lab contains five 27″ iMac Computers, a WhisperRoom audio recording suite, equipment for podcasting and software to edit graphics, video and music. It is open to all library cardholders aged 12 and above and requires a library card to use.