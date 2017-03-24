Performing arts department to prepare for Camerata orchestra concert on March 27

Close Selin Oh, Camerata cellist and sophomore, practices her cello in the orchestra room after school. Oh said Camerata members will separately be playing “Serenade for String Orchestra, Op. 48” by Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky in addition to performing with the Ambassadors. Selin Oh, Camerata cellist and sophomore, practices her cello in the orchestra room after school. Oh said Camerata members will separately be playing “Serenade for String Orchestra, Op. 48” by Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky in addition to performing with the Ambassadors.





Filed under Top Story

Close Modal Window Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Close Modal Window Email This Story Send email to this address

Enter Your Name

Add a comment here

Verification



Send Email Cancel

The CHS performing arts department is gearing up for the upcoming Camerata orchestra concert, on March 27 at 7 p.m. in the Studio Theater.

According to director of orchestras Tom Chen, the concert will feature the members of the Camerata class, an elite subgroup of the Symphony Orchestra which consists of some of the best players at this school. He said something unique this year is that the group will perform one of their pieces, namely “Mass No. 2” by Franz Schubert, with the Ambassadors.

On making such performances a success, Chen said, “Some of our orchestras have a lot of after-school practices to prepare for such concerts. Really, to make a concert a success, it’s just how much ever time you can get to practice. Especially with Camerata students, a lot of it happens outside of class with hours upon hours of practice.”

According to Selin Oh, Camerata cellist and sophomore, she is looking forward to performing with the Ambassadors, as such a joint performance has never happened before.

“It’s nice to see all of our hard work culminate into a successful concert, but also being able to work with choir students has been an amazing experience,” Oh said. “We’ve been investing a lot of time into this, so it’d be really nice to see people come out and support us.”