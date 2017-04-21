YOUR SOURCE FOR CHS NEWS

Ambassadors Prepare for ISSMA on April 29

The Ambassador boys practice their choreography in front of a mirror during afterschool rehearsal. Their performance at ISSMA will not involve choreography, but it is still important to practice.

Kalea Miao, Entertainment editor
April 21, 2017
According to choir director John Burlace, the Ambassadors will be performing at ISSMA State Qualifications on April 29. This is more a choral competition rather than a show choir competition, Burlace said.
“This is a more formal competition,” Burlace said. “It’s a nice addition to the competition season.”
Additionally, the group will also be preparing for their spring concert on May 17. It is much later in the future, but the group still has it in its sights, Hannah Paul, Ambassador and junior said.
“The spring concert is always really fun and a nice way to end the year,” Paul said.

