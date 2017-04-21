YOUR SOURCE FOR CHS NEWS

Carmel Clay Public Library Hosts Online Book Club in May


CHS students study and hang out in the Young Adult section of the library. The library offers many resources for students looking to study or just relax after school.





Gillian Paxton, Perspectives Editor
April 21, 2017
Starting in May, the Carmel Clay Public Library will offer an online book club. To join, interested students should go to Goodreads.com and search “CCPL Bookends.” The club is completely free and only requires a Goodreads account to join. Members of the club can log in and interact with other members regarding the books they are reading at any time. The club will focus on books published in 2017.

According to Young Adult Librarian Jamie Beckman, library staff member Katie Blackthorn will be hosting an official online meeting of the book club on the second Tuesday of every month from 5 to 9 p.m. The first meeting will be held on May 9.

In addition, according to Olivia Miller, Teen Library Council (TLC) member and senior, the last TLC meetings of the school year will be held on May 2, 3 and 4 from 7 to 8:30 p.m.

 

