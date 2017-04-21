YOUR SOURCE FOR CHS NEWS

French Club to watch Phantom of the Opera on May 13

Daniel Lee, Reporter
April 21, 2017
French Club will watch the CHS production of the Phantom of the Opera on May 13, according to sponsor Lisa Carroll.

This performance is about a phantom who lives under the sewers of the Paris Opera House, and while he privately tutors the singer Christine, he also terrorizes the opera house.

Carroll said, “It’s not technically through French Club, we’re not sponsoring the event or anything, but there are groups in French Club that will watch it together.”

President and senior Cindy Lee said, “We are inviting other schools to come watch the Phantom of the Opera at CHS. It’s a rather informal French Club field trip because we’re not really organizing it as a club, but just as groups as officers will be there.”

Lee said that French Club will be meeting, however, before attending the performance.

“Our idea was that we were going to Mudbugs and get a meal just before we walk back down to CHS and watch the performance,” Lee said.

