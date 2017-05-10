A Scientific Revolution: Carmel High School Science Bowl team places among top six in nation
May 10, 2017
According to Virginia Kundrat, chemistry teacher and science bowl sponsor, the Carmel High School Science Bowl team ended up placing in the top six at the National Science Bowl competition in Washington D.C. Over 14,000 students competed, representing all 50 states and U.S. territories.
The team members consisted of senior Brendan Yap, junior Xuchen Wei, junior Allen Zhang, sophomore Kevin Liu and senior Melissa Yap (alternate).
Kundrat said via e-mail, “We really do have some amazing students here at CHS.”
To learn more about National Science Bowl, visit science.energy.gov/wdts/nsb/.
