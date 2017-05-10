YOUR SOURCE FOR CHS NEWS

Yearbook Distribution Schedule

May 10, 2017Leave a Comment

The distribution schedule provided by Yearbook staff.
The distribution schedule provided by Yearbook staff.

Yearbook distribution will occur from May 12 to 17 in C145. For students who have not ordered a yearbook, a limited quantity will be available at the pickup area. To the right is the schedule regarding when to pick up your yearbook and other information about pickup. Also, it is important to remember to bring a photo ID for verification.

