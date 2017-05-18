Senior Superlatives

Close Modal Window Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Close Modal Window Email This Story Send email to this address

Enter Your Name

Add a comment here

Verification



Send Email Cancel

These are nominated and elected senior students by the senior class of 2017.

Most School spirit: Mike Pitz

Smartest Girl: Kathy Huang

Smartest Boy: Michael Wang

Nicest: Mike Pitz

Worst Case of Senioritis: Ethan Hartman

Most involved: Mike Pitz

Best Laugh: Odelia Satchivi

Best Dressed girl: Hadley Tutton

Class Clown: Ethan Hartman

Best “Bro-mance”: Chuck Burton and Jake Greene

Best Glow-up Since 9th Grade: Tanner Bender

Most likely to make it on Broadway: Georgia Simmons

Best Male Athlete: Jalen Walker

Best Female Athlete: Jessi Cowen

Best Eyes: JJ Bogner

Best Dressed Boy: Ethan McAndrews

Favorite Teacher: Mr. Bates

Most Likely to become President: Mike Pitz

Best couple that never dated: Tanner Chaille and Emily Pattyn

Most likely to be found at the gym: Cade Koenig