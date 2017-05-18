Senior Superlatives
May 18, 2017
These are nominated and elected senior students by the senior class of 2017.
Most School spirit: Mike Pitz
Smartest Girl: Kathy Huang
Smartest Boy: Michael Wang
Nicest: Mike Pitz
Worst Case of Senioritis: Ethan Hartman
Most involved: Mike Pitz
Best Laugh: Odelia Satchivi
Best Dressed girl: Hadley Tutton
Class Clown: Ethan Hartman
Best “Bro-mance”: Chuck Burton and Jake Greene
Best Glow-up Since 9th Grade: Tanner Bender
Most likely to make it on Broadway: Georgia Simmons
Best Male Athlete: Jalen Walker
Best Female Athlete: Jessi Cowen
Best Eyes: JJ Bogner
Best Dressed Boy: Ethan McAndrews
Favorite Teacher: Mr. Bates
Most Likely to become President: Mike Pitz
Best couple that never dated: Tanner Chaille and Emily Pattyn
Most likely to be found at the gym: Cade Koenig
