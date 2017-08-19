Eclipse Hunting: CHS students discuss plans to view total eclipse in path of totality

CHS students discuss plans to view total eclipse in path of totality.

Close Modal Window Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Close Modal Window Email This Story Send email to this address

Enter Your Name

Add a comment here

Verification



Send Email Cancel

Where are you going to view the eclipse?

Hopkinsville, Kentucky.

How will you be viewing the eclipse?

We weren’t able to find eclipse glasses in time because they’re all sold out and are very expensive, so we are actually making something close to a pinhole camera so I can safely view the eclipse. You just need to be able to find a way for a small hole through which the light can pass through and project that on a projection screen where you can see the shadow of the moon.

Why do you think this event is receiving such attention?

I didn’t really realize how important this was until I watched a couple of videos on it and especially hearing from people that already have seen it, and when you see these eclipse chasers after it; I think it’s really rare and exciting opportunity. Also, the next one is in 2024, and that one will be passing through Indiana but I don’t know if I’ll still be in Indiana then. I just don’t want to miss this important event.

Where are you going to view the eclipse?

Nashville, Tennessee

How are you going to view the eclipse?

Luckily, we were able to order glasses to view the eclipse ahead of time.

Why are you going to view the eclipse, despite being a weekday?

The event is pretty rare that only comes once in 3 or 4 years. Besides, it’s also my birthday that day and I’m excited to be able to spend the day there.