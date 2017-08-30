How We Can Help: Hurricane Harvey





On Aug. 27, Tropical Storm Harvey devastated parts of Texas with over 50 inches of rain in some areas. Harvey has been recorded as a Category 4 hurricane; the most powerful hurricane to hit the United States in a decade.

According to The Guardian, 23 people have died and many others injured. It has also been recorded that more than 195,000 have asked the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) for aid, and over 32,000 people are living in shelters due to the severe floods and weather. Harvey continues to devastate the southern part of the United States as it has now reached the Texas-Louisiana border.

Those affected by Hurricane Harvey have seen an outpour of support and relief from the Coast Guard, Houston Fire Departments, Texan residents and people across the country. In order to help, please donate to the Red Cross.