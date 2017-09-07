House of Representatives to meet on Sept. 8 and 10 to discuss its upcoming events

Cabinet leaders lead chants to hype their students up at the first House meeting of the year for juniors and seniors. The Cabinet leaders are responsible for leading the students, answering questions, and brainstorming ideas

House will meet on Sept. 8 and 10 during SRT in the Freshman Cafeteria. The Sept. 8 meeting will be for juniors and seniors, while the Sept. 10 meeting will be for freshmen and sophomores. “With running House, every Wednesday late start SRT as well as Fridays, we will have House meetings in the Freshman Cafeteria. We will go over the events that are coming up, ways for them (the students) to have some fun after school and get involved,” speaker of the House Sam Johnson said.

Cabinet leaders will work with individual groups to answer questions, brainstorm ideas, and “hype” the students up, said House sponsor Sarah Wolff.

Johnson said, “I will lead the meetings but then it’s up to the Cabinet leaders to facilitate the groups for brainstorming ideas, answering individual questions, and really lead their groups.”

House has three major events in September according to Wolff: the annual car wash, Tailgate for Life, and the 5k Color Run. “September is a pretty busy month for us, so we’re going to kick off with the car wash on the 9th and the 10th, and then Tailgate for Life will be Homecoming week the following Friday after that, and the last weekend, the 30th, is the 5k color run,” Wolff said.

Johnson and Wolff both said they will be making changes to the upcoming events this year. The car wash will happen on two days rather than one to accommodate as many people as possible. Additionally, House will be adding more inflatables for Tailgate for Life to reduce the length of lines and to facilitate more people. According to both Johnson and Wolff, more events throughout the year will have changes to them based on student input.

Wolff said her favorite part of House was “100 percent working with kids. I get to see kids being a freshman House member to the point that they’re a senior speaker of the House, which I think is really really cool. Watching that growth in them, their leadership, and them developing a spark for community service and that growing in young people. It’s a really big part of my life and it’s a really cool process to watch.”