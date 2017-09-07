Environmental Action Club to make a larger impact on local sustainability

Club members Ben Ring and Kian Robinson discuss plans for the White River cleanup during their SRT class.

Close Modal Window Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Close Modal Window Email This Story Send email to this address

Enter Your Name

Add a comment here

Verification



Send Email Cancel

With the new year, Environmental Action Club is in new hands. With that comes the fresh ideas and plans for growth by both the officers and club members. Although the club’s call out is yet to come on Sept. 11, Ben Ring, club officer and sophomore, has come up with potential focuses for the year.

“We have a bunch of sub-topics that we would love to cover, or have considered covering. This includes extinction, loss of biodiversity, sea level rise, pollution, and the effect on humans” said Ring.

Yannik Singh, club member and sophomore, said, “I’m looking forward to sharing new ideas this year not only about pollution which everyone usually talks about but also other topics such as food wastage.”

Ring agreed with Singh saying that Americans throw a large percent of the food they get, which can cause many problems that we may not even think of. Even though there may not be an immediate clear connection between how this affects the environment, club members will continue to research its effects and share the information with the school.

Club Sponsor Kara House said, “I’m looking forward to White River clean-up which the students are doing before the call-out meeting, and I hope we are able to recruit many new members this year.”