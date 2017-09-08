Science Bowl to begin tryouts

Practicing for the upcoming tryouts, Joey Heerens, club member and junior, studies his science textbook. Tryouts will be held on Sept. 13, from afterschool to 4:05 p.m. in room B214.

As a new school year commences, Science Bowl will once again host tryouts to recruit members. According to club sponsor Virginia Kundrat, she is especially excited for this time of year.

“I think it’s such an incredible time,” Kundrat said. “I just get so excited seeing new and old students alike show up and display their potential.”

Science Bowl tryouts will begin on Sept. 13 , from right after school to 4:05 p.m. Tryouts will be held once a week, every Wednesday for four consecutive weeks, starting on Sept. 13 . Students trying out will meet in room B214 and will form into teams. These teams will be competing among each other, as a proctor will ask one team member from each team trivia questions. Competing students will buzz in their answers, as if it were an actual competition. Science Bowl this year will be accepting 14 people, however, students who do get cut may still participate in future meetings.

According to Joey Heerens, club member and junior, he is looking forward to attending tryouts this year.