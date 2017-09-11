Indian Student Alliance prepares for September callout

Close During SRT, Alina Husain, Indian Student Alliance (ISA) president and senior, works on a computer. Husain said the club's callout will be in late September so as to avoid Homecoming and conflicting callouts from other clubs.

According to Alina Husain, Indian Student Alliance (ISA) president and senior, the club will have its callout in late September. Husain said ISA plans to meet once a month, and is open to all students.

“Last year, the club was just confined to people I knew and people that other members of the executive team knew,” Husain said. “We really want to try to reach out into the student body, especially into the underclassmen, and try to get a bigger group together for the club.”

Husain said ISA plans to host events such as club dinners and festival celebrations.

According to Jai Sanghani, ISA officer and senior, the club will try to host an event for Diwali, a traditional Indian festival.

“We want to bring the Indian students of the school together with everyone else, and really just bring Indian culture more into CHS,” Husain said.

Elizabeth Kahl, ISA sponsor and English teacher, said she has not yet been contacted about ISA this school year.