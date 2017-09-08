School board to execute strategic plan, create school calendar for next year

School board president Layla Spanenberg explains the school board's plans while looking off of her notes.

According to school board president Layla Spanenberg, the school board will look to implement its strategic plan throughout the district. The board approved the plan during its August meeting.

“The strategic plan is a combination of what (Superintendent) Dr. Wahl and his team and what the teachers see are ways that we can improve what we do in our school district, along with board initiatives,” Spanenberg said.

Parts of the plan include evaluating programs such as the curriculum and unstructured playtime in elementary schools and evaluating the counseling department at CHS.

Spanenberg said one of the board’s major goals was to promote cultural awareness throughout the district.

“We wanted to be sure that we actually, as a school district, put that in print, so people are very aware,” Spanenberg said. “There’s been a lot of turmoil going on in the United States and worldwide, and we wanted to be sure that what we are teaching our students and our staff really helps us to be successful and to be community of love.”

Spanenberg also said the 2018-2019 school calendar is still unconfirmed. A committee will convene in September to discuss the calendar. According to Spanenberg, the board is considering the possibility of changing the school year to a more balanced calendar, with a shorter summer and longer breaks throughout the year. To make a decision, the committee will conduct surveys and receive input from teachers, administrators, parents and students.

Spanenberg also said the school board is interested in extending the benefits of the Transition to College (TCP) program, in which seniors have the option to take fewer than seven classes, to all grades in the high school.

However, Alexis Noirot, TCP student and senior, said the program may not be beneficial for everyone.

“I think it’s a good opportunity for seniors to work on college applications because (applications are) an extracurricular activity, honestly,” Noirot said. “For other grades, I don’t know if it would be as beneficial for them. I think it takes maturity to also manage your time and use the hours to your advantage.”

According to Spanenberg, the responsibilities of the school board include serving as advocates for public education, setting policies for the district, hiring and evaluating the superintendent, taking responsibility for funds flowing through the school district, and sharing the district’s legislative priorities with state representatives.

The board conducts regular meetings on the fourth Monday of each month (except for May and December) at 7 p.m. at the Educational Services Center. These meetings are open to the public.