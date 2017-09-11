Academic Super Bowl to hold call-out meeting after Homecoming

James Ziegler, Academic Super Bowl co-sponsor and social studies teacher, looks at the Indiana Association of School Principals (IASP) website for any updates on how Academic Super Bowl will proceed this year. According to Ziegler, this year's topic will be World War I.

With students beginning to get settled into their usual school routines, many clubs have begun to host their first callouts. While Academic Super Bowl has yet to set an exact date for their call-out meeting, James Ziegler, Academic Super Bowl co-sponsor and social studies teacher, and Matt Dillon, Academic Super Bowl sponsor and social studies teacher, plan to hold their call-out meeting in the week following Homecoming.

Ziegler said, “We always wait each year to do it after the state Academic Super Bowl conference and that is actually on Sept. 15, so at that conference (we) get all the information for the content for this year’s topic.”

Danial Tajwer, previous Academic Super Bowl member and junior, said, “I’m incredibly excited because participating in Academic Super Bowl always gives an exciting opportunity to plunge in depth into some field of study that ordinarily I would never touch.”

According to Ziegler, the Academic Super Bowl conference will offer key information about this year’s competition.

“We’ll go and see various speakers who designed the questions and they’ll tell us what’s going to be covered (in each of the subjects),” he said. “So that way, we can start better preparing the kids.”