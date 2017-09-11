Senate Continues to Work on Homecoming
September 11, 2017
After finishing the Blood Drive last Friday, according to Senate sponsor Michelle Foutz, Senate is now working on Homecoming this week. She said Homecoming is Saturday at 8 p.m., and tickets are available during lunches for $15. They will be $20 at the door.
“(This) week is Homecoming week, so we have spirit days and we have Legs King and Kiss Queen going on,” Tess Nihill, Senator and senior.
Nihill also said there will be the yearly Homecoming traditions, such as the trike race, Homecoming booths, and playhouse auction on Friday. As for the dance itself, Homecoming will have a free photo booth, airbrush tattoos, and refreshments.
Beyond Homecoming, Senate is also working on custodial appreciation week this week, according to Nihill. She said Senate is planning many activities for the custodial staff.
“This is probably the most chaotic year so far…because we’re coming back to school a week later and Homecoming is earlier,” Foutz said. “(However,) we have good leadership, not even upper class. We have sophomores who are very good leaders and who are picking up a lot of responsibilities.”0
