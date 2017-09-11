Spanish Club to hold call-out meeting Sept. 20

Close Sara Martin, Spanish Club co-sponsor and teacher, prepares for a club meeting. During the last meeting, Spanish Club members had a going-away party for Elizabeth Sprague, who was a co-sponsor last year. Sara Martin, Spanish Club co-sponsor and teacher, prepares for a club meeting. During the last meeting, Spanish Club members had a going-away party for Elizabeth Sprague, who was a co-sponsor last year.

Close Modal Window Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Close Modal Window Email This Story Send email to this address

Enter Your Name

Add a comment here

Verification



Send Email Cancel

Spanish Club will have its call-out meeting on Sept. 20 after school in B201. Catherine “Kate” Adinaya, Spanish Club president and senior, said, “It’s just going to be basic information about what our club is about, what we’re going to do, and events we may have. We’ll also have a remind, so everyone knows the information.”

Additionally, club members will be able to apply for officer positions, according to Sara Martin, club sponsor and Spanish teacher. At the call-out meeting, members will also meet Spanish teacher Nicole Yanez, who will be replacing Elizabeth Sprague as club sponsor.

“I’m just looking forward to meeting all the new freshman and talking about our fieldtrips this year. Hopefully, we’ll plan some new ones who we haven’t done in the past,” Martin said.

Adinaya said she looks forward to planning field trips and other club events as well. “I think my favorite part of the club is going out to eat at different Mexican or Spanish restaurants,” she said.

Adinaya said, “It’s an exciting role, I’m really excited to see what new ideas I can bring to the club and just share my passion of Spanish with members of the club, so it should be a fun experience.”