Media center to host MUSE event on Thursday

Close Terri Ramos, department chair for media and communications, works on her computer. She is sending off emails to other faculty members. "My primary goal is always to give the kids the knowledge they need and to support the teaching that goes on in this school," Ramos said.​ Terri Ramos, department chair for media and communications, works on her computer. She is sending off emails to other faculty members. "My primary goal is always to give the kids the knowledge they need and to support the teaching that goes on in this school," Ramos said.​

Close Modal Window Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Close Modal Window Email This Story Send email to this address

Enter Your Name

Add a comment here

Verification



Send Email Cancel

According to Terri Ramos, department chair for media and communications, the media center is hosting a MUSE (Making connections, Understanding, Sharing, Exploring) event on Thursday.

“For this event, we have military police bringing their dogs. They’ll be giving a presentation to about 200 students,” Ramos said.

Anna Fagin, student aide and senior, said, “I love dogs. I’m all down for dogs in the library.”

Fagin is a student aide who works in the media center during her free period. “I really like the library,” Fagin said. “It’s a quiet space and everyone here is really nice.”

This year, the media center will take part in a state program. “This year, my goal is to have a ‘One Book One School.’ It’s actually a state initiative. The Indiana State Library is trying to get everyone in the state to read Frankenstein in honor for its 200 anniversary in 2018,” Ramos said. “There will be all kinds of things to promote the reading of this book. I’ll be encouraging students and English teachers to take part in it, have a duct tape orgada, and some twitter chats on different sections of the book.”

“As always, our primary goal is always to support teaching,” Ramos said. “Anything we can do to continue teaching lessons, helping kids get involved in reading, and making sure students have the resources they need.”